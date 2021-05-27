MU adds junior high cross country

The UC Cross Country Team is planning to begin our summer training with a team gathering and meeting at Standley Middle School on Monday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m. on the back field next to the parking lot. We will meet the whole team together with many new runners and lay out our plans for summer training leading up to our season in the Fall. We have a great group of returning runners, including some really strong freshmen (now sophomores), so the future looks outstanding.