Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

MU adds junior high cross country

By REBECCA BERDAR For The Daily News
huntingdondailynews.com
 28 days ago

The Mount Union Trojans will field a junior high cross country team, a move the athletic director says will boost the school’s varsity program and — other sports — as students age into the high school. During their May 24 meeting, the school board approved a request from co-athletic director...

www.huntingdondailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Cross#Track And Field#Mu#Board#Bellwood Antis#Trojan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Winter Sports
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Cedarville, OHcedarville.edu

Yellow Jackets announce home cross country dates

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Cedarville will host meets on three separate dates at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course during the 2021 fall season. The All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships return to campus on Friday, Sept. 17 with the men's 8K at 2:00 p.m. EDT and the women's 6K at 2:45. The...
Odessa, TXodessa.edu

OC to furlough Cross Country and Track program

– Odessa College will furlough the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track program starting in the 2021-22 season as the college proceeds with its strategic master plan, Vision 2030. A part of the master plan includes resurfacing the current track with an all-weather synthetic surface used for competition, installing artificial turf in the center of the outdoor track, and a $15 million expansion of student, campus housing. These improvements will be integral in a re-establishing a nationally competitive track and field program that will attract talented student athletes from all over the world.
Sportsjohnadamsathletics.com

Cross Country Summer 2021 Training Information

The Cross Country season is just around the corner and summer conditioning will begin shortly. The Cross Country team will have the following schedule:. Monday – Friday – 6:00 – 8:00 AM – Potawatomi Park. Saturday – 7:00 – 9:00 AM – Potawatomi Park. July 5 -July 31. Monday –...
Mount Union, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Mount Union Area Junior High School Honor Roll

Mount Union Area Junior High School principal Michael Hummel has announced the following honor roll students for the fourth marking period of the 2020-21 school year. Jacob Allison, Cassandra Andrews, Haley Atherton, Anikka Baker, Vada Banks, Benton Barton, Jo Bellinger, Lhaden Brown, Ariana Burket, Kenadi Copenhaver, Gabriel Donahue, Kavanagh Edwards, Kayle Fisher, Aiden Hamman-Briggs, Jarrin Hicks, Lillyann Hobble, Ty’Jeir Hooper, Levi Hunsinger, Oscar James, Brian Kelly, Brody Kohler, Dorian Loner, Messiah Madison, Gabriel Neely, Rylin Newman, Aaron Rice, Alexander Scott, Savannah Shore, Thomas Shore, Andreya Simmons, John Luke Suchan, Baileigh Tustin, Kaylynn Wharton, Talia Whitesel, Autumn Wilkinson, Isabella Yocum.
High Schoolilbusinessdaily.com

At North Greene Junior/Senior, 83 percent of students graduate high school

About 82 percent of ninth graders in 2020 were "on track" to graduate at North Greene Junior/Senior High School, where the four-year graduation rate was 83 percent that year, according to the latest Illinois schools report card by the Illinois State Board of Education. Simultaneously, 44 percent of 12th graders...
Sportssandiegounified.org

Cross Country Summer Program 6.15.21

The UC Cross Country Team is planning to begin our summer training with a team gathering and meeting at Standley Middle School on Monday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m. on the back field next to the parking lot. We will meet the whole team together with many new runners and lay out our plans for summer training leading up to our season in the Fall. We have a great group of returning runners, including some really strong freshmen (now sophomores), so the future looks outstanding.
Swanville, MNhometownsource.com

Samantha Sobiech is named Swanvilles May Junior High Student of the Month

Swanville Public School announced that the May Junior High student of the month, ninth grade student Samantha Sobiech. She is the daughter of John and Elizabeth Sobiech. Sobiech enjoys crafting and all sports and participates in volleyball, basketball and softball. She has done all of these sports since entering sixth grade. She also tried her hand at speech as a seventh grader and was in the school play her seventh and eighth grade years.
News Channel Nebraska

Wackerly named Huskers' new cross country coach

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has announced that Matt Wackerly has been named Nebraska's new head cross country coach, as well as distance and middle distance coach for the track and field program. Wackerly currently serves as the Huskers' on campus recruiting coordinator, but he will...
Jourdanton, TXPleasanton Express

Jourdanton Junior High boy qualifies for National Finals

Tanner Vickers is living up to his family’s legacy as a young rodeo progeny. Vickers, a seventh-grader at Jourdanton Junior High, qualified for the National Junior High Rodeo Association Finals after a fourth-place finish in Ribbon Roping at the Texas State Finals in Gonzales on Saturday, June 12. Ribbon Roping...
Sportsgrandblancathletics.com

Girls Cross Country Preseason Meeting

Parents, join us for a Girls Cross Country Preseason Meeting on Monday, June 21, at 6:00 p.m. We’ll meet inside the front entrance to the Tartoni Gym at GBHS. While the parents meet with the coaches, the girls will be going for a short run. This meeting is for any freshman or any GBHS girl interested in running with us this season. Spread the word – bring a friend!
Camas, WAmuknights.com

Mitchell Hayward Commits to Marian Track and Cross Country

INDIANAPOLIS – Mitchell Hayward officially committed to the Marian cross country and track and field teams as announced by the Knights' coaching staff Wednesday. Hayward heads to Marian hailing from Camas, Washington. The new signee had a distinguished career at Camas High School as Hayward was a well-rounded mid-distance and...
Washington, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

High Five-Northside junior tries a new sport

Keon Satterthwaite had never wrestled, but decided to try when NHS band teacher and former Washington High School wrestling assistant coach Daniel Garcia announced the Panthers would have a team. He shares experiences from the inaugural season. What has been the most fun being part of a first-year program?. Keon:...
Stillwater, OKnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stillwater High grad wins Junior Pan American Championships gold

Jun. 13—Recent Stillwater High graduate Carter Young won freestyle wrestling gold in the Junior Pan American Championships on Saturday. Young, who was a three-time state high school champion in Oklahoma (two of them with the Pioneers), claimed the crown at 61 kg at the international tournament in Oaxtepec, Mexico. Young took the title with 10-0 superiority over Mexico's Diego Olvera Rodriguez.
Shawnee News-Star

Loving signs to run cross country, wrestle at OCU

BETHEL ACRES – Bethel High School's Dez Loving, who competed in five sports and placed at state in four, has signed a letter-of-intent to run cross and country and wrestle at Oklahoma City University. The multi-sport star placed fourth at the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament at 138 pounds after...
Sioux City, IAtsln.com

A good mood: High school junior Mason Moody to ride in PBR events

The day after he turned 18–the age at which one can compete professionally–Mason Moody purchased his Professional Bull Riders card. Shortly thereafter, he was called to compete in his first PBR event: a Velocity Tour PBR in Sioux City, Iowa. “The night before, I was trying to fall asleep and it kind of hit me: I’ve been trying to do this for 18 years and it’s finally happening,” Moody said.
High SchoolPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Awards come for junior high students

Students at PV Junior High earned a variety of awards during the recently completed 2020-2021 school year. English: Isaac Green, Gracy Manning. Language Arts: Mason Barahona, Isaac Green, Gracy Manning, Labryant Prince. Geography: Isaac Green, Gracy Manning. Math: Issac Green, Gracy Manning, Blake Peacock. General Science: Issac Green, Gracy Manning.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
CalSportsReport

Cal Adds Junior College DT Darius Long for 2021

Cal has added College of San Mateo defensive tackle Darius Long for the 2021 season. The 300-pound Long received a scholarship offer from Pittsburgh State, a Division II school, in May, and he reported via social media earlier this week that he received an offer from Cal. Long quickly jumped...
Collegeslourdes.edu

Track and Field Cross Country Graduate Assistant

Overview: Lourdes University, rooted in Catholic and Franciscan traditions, provides a values-centered education that enriches lives and advances academic excellence through the integration of the liberal arts and professional studies. In support of this mission, Lourdes University nurtures a diverse community that supports students in fulfilling their potential, commits to the engagement of faith and reason, inspired by our Catholic and Franciscan intellectual traditions, and provides a holistic, student-centered education rooted in the liberal arts.