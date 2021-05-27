New Oppo Reno 6 Series images leaked
The OPPO Reno 6 Pro and OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ have been spotted on TENAA. The listing surfaced ahead of product launch. It was a few months after the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G hit DxOMark with average scores and after the OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G was introduced. The previous OPPO Reno phones made their mark in the industry and we can expect future OPPO smartphones will also offer great performance at a low price point. The latest details were shared by @evleaks. Some were also spotted on JD.androidcommunity.com