New Oppo Reno 6 Series images leaked

With OPPO and OnePlus’ announcement that they will doing deeper integration, more questions arise about the relationship of the two. Well, you can say there is a merger but each brand will still stand on its own. Just earlier this year, we learned OPPO and OnePlus R&D teams have joined forces. That was only the beginning. Last week, we mentioned about the further integration. We also noted that OnePlus would still use OxygenOS and OPPO would keep the ColorOS on its smartphones.