S-C seniors receive McCarthy scholarships

Last week, the Sedalia Police Department D.A.R.E. Program graduated classes from Sacred Heart Elementary and Sedalia 200 Junior High School. Police department officials say, “We are extremely proud of all of our graduates. We are also very proud of our D.A.R.E. program. D.A.R.E. is a prime example of a partnership between your police department and our community. D.A.R.E. is a collaborative effort between Police, students, teachers, parents and community members who step up to support our kids. The primary focus is to equip students with the tools they need to think through choices, make safe decisions and avoid potential dangerous situations.”