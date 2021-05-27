Cancel
Sedalia, MO

S-C seniors receive McCarthy scholarships

On Wednesday, May 5, McCarthy Auto Group Communications Director Karl Kramer, back, presented 10 Smith-Cotton High School seniors with $1,000 scholarships during the school's annual Senior Awards Night ceremony in the Heckart Performing Arts Center. This is the ninth year that McCarthy Toyota of Sedalia has provided the scholarships to Smith-Cotton seniors, who are selected by their activity or athletic groups. The scholarships are made possible through Toyota's match program; McCarthy's $5,000 donation is matched by Toyota to reach the $10,000 total.

