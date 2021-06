For all of us here at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, we know that when the school year starts to wind down and the weather starts to warm up, it means one thing: busy moving season. The summer months are always our busiest time of year, and our franchises nationwide are geared up and ready to rock as they help customers and businesses move forward in these next few months. Studies show that the months of April through September generally contain the most moves throughout the year, and we can confirm this based on our three-plus decades of moving!