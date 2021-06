Of all the statistics that follow Séb Loeb, his 79 rally wins (30 clear of the next man), the fact he only lost three tarmac events between 2005 and 2013, that in 2010 he finished the championship 100 points clear, our favourite is this. In 2006 he missed the last four rallies of the season after a mountain bike accident. It didn’t matter, having won eight of the 12 rallies that had taken place and finished second in those he didn’t win, he already had the title sewn up.