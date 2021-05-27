Cancel
Walz to announce incentives to be vaccinated against COVID

By Minnesota News Network
minnesota93.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState park passes… fishing licenses… fair and amusement park tickets — among incentives Governor Tim Walz will outline today (2pm) to encourage more Minnesotans to be vaccinated against COVID. The governor makes the announcement at a state park, and his spokesman says 100-thousand Minnesotans who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible to choose from a wide range of incentives. Walz has set a goal of 70 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 16 being vaccinated by July 1st. That number is currently at about 57 percent.

minnesota93.com
