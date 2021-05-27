Walz to announce incentives to be vaccinated against COVID

State park passes… fishing licenses… fair and amusement park tickets — among incentives Governor Tim Walz will outline today (2pm) to encourage more Minnesotans to be vaccinated against COVID. The governor makes the announcement at a state park, and his spokesman says 100-thousand Minnesotans who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible to choose from a wide range of incentives. Walz has set a goal of 70 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 16 being vaccinated by July 1st. That number is currently at about 57 percent.