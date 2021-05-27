Thelonious Monk Quartet: Jazz 625

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMy favorite Thelonious Monk Quartet featured Charlie Rouse on tenor saxophone, Monk on piano, Larry Gales on bass and Ben Riley on drums.The group was recorded extensively on tour and in the studio from 1964 to 1968. On March 14,1965, they were at the Marquee Club in London before a live audience for the BBC2's Jazz 625. The TV show's title refers to the BBC2's broadcast on 625-lines UHF rather than the 405-lines VHF system used by the other channels at the time. [Photo above of Thelonious Monk and Larry Gales courtesy of Spotify]

