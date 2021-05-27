After Sales Customer Service Manager (Luxury Brand)

In the year plus that's passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across industries have had to adapt quickly to meet the many challenges of the moment. Brands have had to act with agility to understand and serve new customer needs. They've had to embrace digital, and fast. And, at the same time, they've been up against what McKinsey has referred to as a "shock to customer loyalty," with 75% of consumers switching how they complete transactions, including trying out new methods of shopping, new brands, and new digital purchasing options.