Volvo Cars achieved its 11th consecutive month of sales growth, as the company's global sales increased by 43 per cent in May compared with the same month last year. In May, Volvo Cars sold a total of 64,111 cars, up from 44,830 cars in the same period last year. The growth was mainly driven by strong demand in the US and, in Europe, a recovery from a sales drop in May last year related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In China, where sales returned to growth around this time last year, the company reported a steady increase of 11.7 per cent.