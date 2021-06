Cape Cod Small Business Support Training Workshop – June 14th. Over the past couple of months, the Commission has been working with a consultant to host workshops and develop toolkits to support small businesses as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. To further these efforts, we will be hosting a “train the trainer” session to provide technical assistance to those of you who work with small businesses and would like to leverage the business recovery and resilience toolkits in your outreach.