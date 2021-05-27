Golfing with Wynn: Dark horses and high tech help on the links
Every year a guy who nobody has ever heard of rises up and grabs the headlines for a while, and then sinks back into oblivion. Remember Stormin Normand Sarthou, a 30 handicapper who won 3 of the last 5 closest to the pin last season? This year, a guy who never showed us much has finished on the first place team both times this season, plus has a skin to his credit. Andy Yank Bessette, certainly the darkest of the dark horses, has emerged in the winner’s circle along with Bob “The Builder” Young and the star of the team, Hard Rock Benoit. Hard Rock was the only one over at +8. Paul “Hack” Hatch, with a once-in-a-lifetime 4 birdies on his card, captured the most over points with a +14.5. The team was +4.5.www.samessenger.com