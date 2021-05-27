Golfing with Wynn: Dark horses and high tech help on the links

Before I jump into this week’s tournament, I wanted to do a quick recap for the U.S. Open. My three dark horses were Carlos Ortiz, Garrick Higgo, and Robert MacIntyre. What a disappointment for Higgo after playing so well and coming off three wins in five starts, to being cut at the U.S. Open. He and Carlos Ortiz missed the cut when they had been playing really well during the weeks leading up to it. Lefty, Robert MacIntyre did make the cut, ending 5-over in a tie for 35th. He is a guy that I was excited about and expected a little bit better of a finish, but it is not that bad of a result. Normally you would see more points out of a T35, but with how low scoring is at the U.S. Open, he ended with 45.5 fantasy points.