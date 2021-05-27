Outdoors with Ruthie: Join us for big views and blue skies in the Adirondacks!
The last time I left Vermont was in November of 2020; when we pulled into the parking lot at the Adirondack Loj in Keene, NY, I was pumped! I love Vermont, but there's something about the Adirondacks that makes them a world of their own. The mountains are taller, the hikes are longer, and the more time you spend there, the more you realize what a vast and beautiful treasure we have just across our border.www.samessenger.com