5 Must-eats in St. Croix, According to a Local Food Tour Owner

Summertime is what most look forward to throughout the year. A mix of the warm air, the ability to be outside by the water and group cookouts of all kinds all combine for a sweet mix of summer. Whether it’s a beverage of choice in hand or a familiar cookout with friends and family, everyone has their own sense of what to look forward to during the summer months. For those on the east coast, seafood feasts are a necessity. From blue crabs to oysters to fish fries, the Chesapeake Bay area contains a plethora of diverse foods from within the sea. The area in itself thrives off crabbing culture, dredging for oysters and rockfishing competitions. But with seafood deeply embedded into most people’s livelihood, what can we benefit from eating fish and mollusks?