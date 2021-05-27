5 Must-eats in St. Croix, According to a Local Food Tour Owner
Fuel your next visit to the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands with these local foodie favorites. Ask any local what makes St. Croix stand apart from its sister U.S. Virgin Islands and they'll tell you: our food. Here on the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, our culinary traditions were influenced not only by Africa and Denmark during the colonial era, but also by our Caribbean neighbors, who immigrated here steadily throughout the 20th century.www.travelandleisure.com