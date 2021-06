There are 25 U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) players in the mix for 18 Olympic roster sports. Who will make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics?. The answer to that will likely be clearer at the conclusion of the upcoming 2021 Summer Series. Over the next week, the USWNT will face off against Portugal (Thursday, June 10), Jamaica (Sunday, June 13), and Nigeria (Wednesday, June 16).