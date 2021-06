When Cameron Levins hit the 35-kilometre mark during the S7 Marathon in Austria on May 23, a sense of relief began to lighten his stride. It wasn’t long after that he knew he had the Olympic qualification time covered. He ended up running his second fastest performance winning the race in the time of 2:10:14. His personal best is the national record at 2:09:25 from the 2018 running of the Toronto Marathon.