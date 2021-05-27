Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bulverde, TX

Thomas Leon Allbright

mysoutex.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Leon Allbright, 86, of Bulverde, passed away on May 25, 2021, at home. He was born January 28, 1935, in Beeville to JT Allbright and Ruby Holton Allbright Purselley. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Frances Woodburn Allbright; two children, Karen Allbright Stevens (Kenny) and Adam Allbright; four grandchildren, Colin Stevens (Ashley), Colton Stevens, Kaleigh Stevens and Kristen Stevens; two great-grandchildren, Ellie-Tate Stevens and Millie-Mae Stevens; and his brother, Alvin Allbright along with several nieces and nephews.

www.mysoutex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Beeville, TX
City
Bulverde, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States Army#Hospice#Flowers#Twin Sons#Holton#Woodburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...