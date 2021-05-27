Thomas Leon Allbright
Thomas Leon Allbright, 86, of Bulverde, passed away on May 25, 2021, at home. He was born January 28, 1935, in Beeville to JT Allbright and Ruby Holton Allbright Purselley. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Frances Woodburn Allbright; two children, Karen Allbright Stevens (Kenny) and Adam Allbright; four grandchildren, Colin Stevens (Ashley), Colton Stevens, Kaleigh Stevens and Kristen Stevens; two great-grandchildren, Ellie-Tate Stevens and Millie-Mae Stevens; and his brother, Alvin Allbright along with several nieces and nephews.