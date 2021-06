ESTIMATE: $350.00-$500.00. Artist: John Martin - Title: Calvary - Medium: Fine Art Reproduction Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 19.5 inches x 32 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: John Martin (19 July 1789 - 17 February 1854) was an English Romantic painter, engraver and illustrator. He was celebrated for his typically vast and melodramatic paintings of religious subjects and fantastic compositions, populated with minute figures placed in imposing landscapes. Martin's paintings, and the engravings made from them, enjoyed great success with the general public--in 1821 Lawrence referred to him as "the most popular painter of his day"--but were lambasted by Ruskin and other critics.