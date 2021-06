The Southeast Conference baseball title is all coming down to the final games of the regular season. And Tremper is right in the mix. In the first two games of a critical three-game SEC series this week, Tremper — ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll — and 17th-ranked Oak Creek whacked away at each other, with the Knights winning 10-0 on Tuesday at Oak Creek East Middle School and the Trojans winning 9-2 on Wednesday at Andy Smith Field.