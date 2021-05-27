Mason City man who lost meth baggie in convenience store donut rack pleads guilty

CLEAR LAKE — The sentencing date has been set for a Mason City man who admits losing a baggie of methamphetamine in a donut rack at a Clear Lake convenience store. A criminal complaint said 53-year-old Ronald Bakkum was at the Kum & Go at 2005 US Highway 18 East on January 3rd where he reached into a donut rack and got his sleeve caught in the door. As Bakkum went to pay for his donut, he stopped and began searching the area for a lost item, saying to the clerk he lost a coin. Bakkum went out to the parking lot and started to look around on the pavement.