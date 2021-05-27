Mason City police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured one

MASON CITY, Iowa – Four people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision just north of Mason City. It happened around 11:17 am at the intersection of 300th Street and Orchid Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Aleigha Bakkum, 21 of Mason City, was driving south when Maxine Kruger, 89 of Grafton, entered the intersection. The crash injured both drivers and two passengers in Bakkum’s vehicle, Sophia Juarez, 5, and Angel Herman, 20.