Mason City, IA

Mason City police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured one

superhits1027.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — Mason City police are continuing their investigation of a shooting incident late Wednesday night that injured one person. Lt. Rich Jensen says officers were dispatched to the zero block of 6th Northwest shortly before 10 o’clock on the report of possible gunfire. Shortly after that time, a 19-year-old unidentified man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his arm.

www.superhits1027.com
