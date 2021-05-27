Mason City police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured one
MASON CITY — Mason City police are continuing their investigation of a shooting incident late Wednesday night that injured one person. Lt. Rich Jensen says officers were dispatched to the zero block of 6th Northwest shortly before 10 o’clock on the report of possible gunfire. Shortly after that time, a 19-year-old unidentified man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his arm.www.superhits1027.com