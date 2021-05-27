CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Clear Lake council approves reviewing dock ordinance passed last year

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake city leaders are once again looking into the issue of commercial use of the city’s new dock at the end of Main Avenue at the Sea Wall. The council last year approved an ordinance that allowed incidental commercial use of the dock, such as embarking and...

