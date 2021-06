(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Jersey Shore based Latewaves released "Hell To Play" via Know Hope Records on June 4th. Full of explosive, guitar driven riffs and satirical, self reflective lyrics, Hell to Pay offers a unique authenticity for listeners to connect with. It’s the candle you find in the junk drawer after your power gets shut off because you couldn’t afford the bill last month. It’s the backpack beer your friend offers you when you get to the show after a terrible day at work. It’s a good book you nuzzle into trying to forget the world. It’s a fun night and the rough morning that precedes it. It’s honest, articulate, and full of passion. It’s Hell to Pay.