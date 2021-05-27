The Guy Fieri Theory of Investing in the Internet Age

There are two types of people: those who loathe grocery shopping and Guy Fieri. Yeah, it's kind of like that. According to SWNS Digital, household chores are the worst and of those that we like the least, grocery shopping ranks No. 5, right after everyone's other favorites, vacuuming and sweeping. But Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," or "Triple D," as it is often called, shared that he loves going to the market. He said, "Going to the grocery store is one of my favorite things to do. I love to look at food, I love to look at new foods. I love to look at fresh foods. The more fresh foods, the better." Maybe that feeds into why 87.5% of people actually like to go to the grocery store to do their shopping instead of filling an online basket and having them delivered, per FoodNavigator-USA.com.