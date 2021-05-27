Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The Guy Fieri Theory of Investing in the Internet Age

By Ben Carlson
awealthofcommonsense.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a theory about Guy Fieri that helps explain how popular culture works today and how that ties into investing in the age of the Internet. When the Mayor of Flavortown first burst onto the food scene there was immediate blowback. When something becomes popular in today’s day and age there is always going to be backlash. A certain segment of the population loves being a contrarian to take the other side no matter what.

awealthofcommonsense.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Jim Cramer
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Espn#Gamestop#Gme#Crypto#Cnbc#The John Wick#Fast Furious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Funny Videos
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

What can you say about Guy Fieri that hasn't already been said by someone else, or even by Fieri himself? Some revere him as down-to-earth cook happy to serve you a heaping plate of nachos or have no shame as the juice of a cheeseburger drips down his face on television. Others see him as a punch line, with his wild shirts, spiked hair, less-than-refined culinary style, and bold personality.
InternetFilm School Rejects

'Bo Burnham: Inside' Redefines the Internet Age

If the internet has been good to anyone, it’s Bo Burnham. The comedian, actor (Promising Young Woman), and filmmaker (Eighth Grade) can credit much of his astounding success to YouTube, the platform on which he made his debut fifteen years ago at the tender age of sixteen. By the time he was eighteen, his homemade videos had scored him a massive fanbase. He deferred his spot at NYU for his comedy career and went on to sell out giant venues, sign record deals, and make and appear in popular comedy specials.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

This Is Guy Fieri's Biggest Grocery Store Pet Peeve

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, as per his website, delighted those around him when he was just a child by putting his passion for food to good use. The dynamic Fieri started selling delicious pretzels from a cart that he made himself with his father's assistance. It even had the perfect name: "The Awesome Pretzel Cart." Fieri has continued to beat the odds over the years, building a huge fan base for his work.
RecipesBon Appétit

“Kid of the Internet” Quinta Brunson Wants Us to Keep Growing (and Growing and Growing)

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In Person of Interest we talk to the people catching our eye right now about what they’re doing, eating, reading, and loving. Next up is Quinta Brunson, comedian, actress, viral video star, and author of the new memoir She Memes Well.
RestaurantsPosted by
Total Food Service

Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot: Star-Studded June 12 Live-Stream Event To Give $300K to Restaurants

Guy Fieri, chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award Winning TV host, has announced the forthcoming Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree. In conjunction with Medium Rare (Webby Award winning producer of The SHAQ Bowl & Black Entrepreneurs Day), Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree is a primetime special with the goal of inspiring and empowering the next generation of restaurant owners.
TV & VideosFood & Wine

F&W Game Changers: Guy Fieri

Just recently, a good friend of mine-a stoic 40-something tenured professor and father of two-began to cry a little as he spontaneously recapped an episode of Guy's Grocery Games. After speaking on the phone with a contestant's 9-year-old daughter, host Guy Fieri allowed the contestant-a financially struggling single mother and chef-to sidestep the show's final challenge and simply take home the $20,000 prize. A bit of feel-good TV magic? Sure. But these days, who couldn't use it? And what's more, showmanship and philanthropy are a natural blend for the Mayor of Flavortown.
InternetPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Owning the internet

There’s a new way to make money on the internet: You can sell your social media posts, digital pictures, and videos as an original piece of art — as long as people are willing to pay money for it, that is.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How Fans Really Feel About Guy Fieri's $80 Million Deal

Television personality, Guy Fieri, has been entertaining viewers for more than a decade. Armed with a colorful sense of humor and vast culinary knowledge, Fieri shows fans what foods they should be trying on hit series like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He also hosts another popular show, Guy's Grocery Games, where contestants compete to create the most delicious dish from food found at a supermarket grocery store. The winning cook can make up to $20,000, if they do well in the three-round elimination contest.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Is What Happens If You See Guy Fieri In A Grocery Store

There are two types of people: those who loathe grocery shopping and Guy Fieri. Yeah, it's kind of like that. According to SWNS Digital, household chores are the worst and of those that we like the least, grocery shopping ranks No. 5, right after everyone's other favorites, vacuuming and sweeping. But Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," or "Triple D," as it is often called, shared that he loves going to the market. He said, "Going to the grocery store is one of my favorite things to do. I love to look at food, I love to look at new foods. I love to look at fresh foods. The more fresh foods, the better." Maybe that feeds into why 87.5% of people actually like to go to the grocery store to do their shopping instead of filling an online basket and having them delivered, per FoodNavigator-USA.com.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Bizarre rumor sparks calls to feature Addison Rae in GTA 6

Some of Addison Rae’s fan’s think the TikToker-turned-pop star would be perfect choice as a cover girl for GTA 6, and they might be right, but not exactly for the reasons they think. Rae started posting on TikTok in 2019 and since then she’s rocketed to fame with billions of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Guy Fieri Will Never Eat a Dish With This Ingredient On Camera

Most of us know Guy Fieri from his presence on Food Network shows or his invention of Donkey Sauce. This platinum-haired TV personality currently hosts Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, or Triple-D, along with owning multiple restaurants. Guy Fieri is an excellent chef and is no stranger to exotic dishes, but one food that he just can't stomach is eggs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Hunter Fieri: Guy Fieri's Son is More Than His Father's Legacy

Hunter Fieri was only 10 years old when Guy Fieri was a winning contestant on Food Network Star. While the self-proclaimed "Kulinary Gangsta" has skyrocketed his net worth and social media presence since then, his son Hunter seems to be following in his dad's footsteps mostly because of his talent in the kitchen. Let's take a look at Guy Fieri's son and if he's the next Guy Fieri in the food industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Wife Has To Stop Him From Buying Too Many Of These

Guy Fieri is well-known as a celebrity chef. According to Mental Floss, he was always drawn to food. At just 10 years old he got a cart and sold fresh pretzels to his customers and later worked as a dishwasher on the side, which allowed him to save enough cash to study the culinary arts in France. This started the food legend that is Guy Fieri.