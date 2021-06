The Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park Committee is excited to announce the Park Dedication date of Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7:00 PM. The. Dedication of the Outdoor portion of the Memorial Park will take place on the west side of the Marshall County Courthouse in Warren. This is a chance for Marshall County and the entire surrounding area to come out and show our support and appreciation for the military service our Veterans have given, as well as for those that continue to serve.