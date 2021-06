Roundup of Friday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 4, Mead 1: Sam Martens allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and the Wildcats (10-3) beat the visiting Panthers (8-5) in the GSL 4A/3A third-place game on Friday. Jordan Hockett went 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the save. RBI singles by Jaxon Davis and Carson Coffield in the bottom of the third gave the Wildcats a lead they never lost.