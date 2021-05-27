Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

4th Annual Growing Resilient Communities Gathering June 2-3

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 28 days ago

The 4th Annual Growing Resilient Communities Gathering is less than two weeks away! If you haven’t already, register today to reserve your spot at this free, virtual event. We have amazing speakers lined up, including Keynote Speaker Dr. Brian Dias, and there will be opportunities for regional conversations about what is happening in your local community to build resiliency. For more information about the event, please take a look at the full event program (attached).

www.grandrapidsmn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resiliency#Collaborative Tribal#Social Services#Social Work#Familywise Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Festivalbristoledition.org

Annual Greek festival fosters community

The Zorba Greek Festival is not only an annual three-day event but the heartbeat of the local Greek community, and even more so because of the pandemic. “Ever since then, we get bigger, and people get to know us, not only from the Bristol area but from around towns,” said Olga Bookas, first female president of the church that sponsors the annual event.
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

4th Annual Quilt Walk Saturday

LIBERTY — Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic took down a lot of events and that community togetherness was missing. Even into the early months of this year, Quilting is My Therapy owner and creator Angela Walters wasn’t sure that the annual quilt walk would take place. “However, Historic Downtown Liberty...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Easterseals FARM Program Awarded Grant

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America recently awarded Easterseals Wisconsin’s FARM Program with a $5,000 grant. The grant will help support farmers with disabilities, whether due to injury, chronic illness, or debilitating conditions, in Wisconsin. The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial,...
Food & Drinksestesparknews.com

Crossroads Pancake Breakfast July 4th At Community Center

The summer is moving by quickly and in just a few more days we will host our first in-person fundraiser for 2021. The Pancake Breakfast is coming soon so get it on your calendar! July 4th is on a Sunday this year, so plan to swing by for a bite to eat before going to church or whatever you’re planning to do that day. We will have a plate full of eggs, sausage, and a couple pancakes waiting for you. To wash down this delicious food we will have orange juice, water, and coffee. It’s going to be a fun time! We will look forward to seeing you at the Estes Valley Community Center between 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
EnvironmentKATU.com

AARP: Disaster Preparedness & Community Resilience

Wildfires, floods, winter freezes, and pandemics have wreaked havoc in our lives this past year. These severe weather events and public health emergencies can be challenging for everyone, but for older adults the impact can be greater. Bandana Shrestha, AARP Oregon Engagement Director, joined us to share why resilience is so important.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Community paramedicine trend grows

For some people, there’s nothing casual about suffering a fall. It can result in injury, produce discomfort and, for those with a history of falls, can result in several costly visits to the Emergency Department (ED) to make sure no serious damage has been done. But can anything really be...
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Balanced Economic Investments Drive A Strong, Resilient Community

Sponsored Content provided by Natalie English - President & CEO, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. For me, the return of spring in New Hanover County means brightly colored Azalea blooms, tourists on our beaches, and public hearings from local officials at the county and municipal levels to review and approve budgets for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
Hartford City, INhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Growing Business Feeds a Growing Community

When Doug and Becca Slusser started a small farm with an old wooden barn, just over an acre of land and 10 pigs in 2009, they could not imagine where it would end up taking him. In May the Slussers opened Slusser’s Farm Market on the South side of Hartford City just North of Casey’s.
Great Falls, MTKHQ Right Now

Community celebrations in Great Falls for the 4th of July

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several events are taking place around the Electric City coming up soon. A free “Patriotic Summer Celebration” concert will be held on June 30 in the Mansfield Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda's Studio Centre will begin at 5:45...
Collegesumanitoba.ca

Engaging community, expanding Indigenous leadership

A new webpage outlining Indigenous-focused projects taking place across the University of Manitoba is now live, highlighting the university-wide effort to create a culturally safe work and learning environment for Indigenous students, staff, faculty and guests; advance reconciliation and fight anti-Indigenous racism; and foster relationships with First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.
Politicstrentonhealthteam.org

New Blog: Building a Better Community Network

THT is proud to partner with New Jersey Health Initiatives, a national Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grant program dedicated to supporting innovations and driving conversations to build healthier New Jersey communities. THT regularly shares news about our community projects through a series of blogs. Recently, THT Director of Community Engagement...
Foxburg, PAClarion News

Gardeners gather for June meeting

FOXBURG - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met June 8, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg, for their monthly meeting. President Darlene Hartle called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance. Following a lunch of Kalua pork with rice, mixed green salad with poppy seed dressing and key lime mango pie for dessert, the regular meeting was held.
Portageville, MOStandard Democrat

Portageville Community Days set for July 2 and 3

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. - It will be two days filled with fun, food and fireworks when the Portageville Jaycees host the 2021 Community Days July 2 and 3 at Meatte Memorial Park in Portageville. Tonya Vannasdall, a member of the Jaycees and one of the Community Days organizers, said after last...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth at downtown jubilee

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Many gathered to celebrate Juneteenth at the Juneteenth Jubilee in Downtown Springfield. Saturday was a really exciting day as a huge gathering of people celebrated Juneteeth. Many people Western Mass News spoke with told us they were proud to be celebrating equality. “I’m just loving my community loving...
CharitiesTimes-Republican

4th Annual Cruise for a Cause success

Glenwood Place’s 4th Annual Cruise for a Cause event was huge success! The main goal in hosting an event like this is to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Glenwood Place is a retirement community that focuses primarily on assisted living and memory care. “We see the effects of this disease firsthand, every day”, says Brooke Davis, Community Relations Coordinator. The Alzheimer’s Association states 5.6 million Americans live with the disease, and by 2050 this number is projected to rise to 14 million. “We fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Association all year long, but our Cruise for a Cause event is our largest fundraiser of the year. The Glenwood Place team also participates in the Ames Walk to End Alzheimer’s each October, which is the finale event for our fundraising year. The Cruise for a Cause event on June 17th raised $2,323. Our events and fundraising efforts would not be possible without the generous hearts of our family, friends and community members.”, says Davis.