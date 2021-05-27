4th Annual Growing Resilient Communities Gathering June 2-3
The 4th Annual Growing Resilient Communities Gathering is less than two weeks away! If you haven’t already, register today to reserve your spot at this free, virtual event. We have amazing speakers lined up, including Keynote Speaker Dr. Brian Dias, and there will be opportunities for regional conversations about what is happening in your local community to build resiliency. For more information about the event, please take a look at the full event program (attached).www.grandrapidsmn.com