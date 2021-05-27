Heartwell woman sworn in to Minden School Board replacing ousted member
MINDEN — A Heartwell woman has been appointed as the new member of the Minden Public Schools Board of Education. Darcie J. Reed, a Minden High School alumnus, was sworn in as a member of Minden’s school board at a special meeting this morning at Minden Public Schools. Reed is filling the vacancy left by Katie Sinsel, who was removed from the office April 26 due to consecutive unexcused absences at board meetings.kearneyhub.com