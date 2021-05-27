Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minden, NE

Heartwell woman sworn in to Minden School Board replacing ousted member

By Ashley Bebensee
Kearney Hub
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINDEN — A Heartwell woman has been appointed as the new member of the Minden Public Schools Board of Education. Darcie J. Reed, a Minden High School alumnus, was sworn in as a member of Minden’s school board at a special meeting this morning at Minden Public Schools. Reed is filling the vacancy left by Katie Sinsel, who was removed from the office April 26 due to consecutive unexcused absences at board meetings.

kearneyhub.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minden, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Minden, NE
Education
City
Heartwell, NE
City
Minden, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minden School Board#Minden High School#Board Meetings#President Rusty Rhynalds#Kearney County#November#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Nebraska Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue collected slightly less in taxes than expected in April, according to state officials. April net tax collections were a reported $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax...