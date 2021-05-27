The Grand Prairie Insider

Immaculately maintained three-level townhome for sale. Finished basement has a large den wired for surround sound, 1/2 bath, and fireplace and opens out to a ground-level, treated lumber deck w/ cedar porch swing and beautiful backyard w/ privacy trees. Main level is all cherry hardwoods w/ LR-DR combo; 1/2 bath; kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, built-in oven and microwave, very large eat-in area w/ room for 10, and a second fireplace with custom floor-to-ceiling stone surround; and a raised deck w/ Trex planking and vinyl railing. Third level features a large master suite w/ tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and a full bath w/ 36" high vanity w/ dual sinks, and an oversized tile shower; two good-sized additional bedrooms w/ cathedral ceilings, another full bath w/ tub/shower combo; and laundry closet w/ Maytag washer and dryer. Additional interior features include 2" blinds in all rooms, Hunter ceiling fans in kitchen and all bedrooms, energy efficient lighting throughout, alarm system, separate thermostats upstairs and down, and a 65-gallon gas water heater (inspected and flushed in June 2021). HVAC was also inspected in June. Roof was replaced in 2018 w/ 30-year CertainTeed shingles. Front door and shutters were recently painted, and driveway recently resealed. Oversized, Harley Davidson-themed dream garage has custom cabinetry and workbench, epoxy floor, workbench, & a 6'x7' storage room! Excellent Loudoun County schools (Goshen Post ES, Mercer MS, John Champe HS). Last few homes in this neighborhood have gone off market in a matter of days, not weeks - so take advantage of this opportunity while you can!
