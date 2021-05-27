Majority of people say transgender athletes should play on teams that match their biological gender: Poll

Retired NFL star Brett Favre said it was "unfair" for transgender athletes to compete against biological women in Olympic weightlifting. "It's not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that's fine. I got no problem with it," the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said on his podcast, Bolling with Favre. "But you can't compete against — males cannot compete against females."