Majority of people say transgender athletes should play on teams that match their biological gender: Poll
A majority of people believe transgender athletes should play in leagues or on teams with people who match their biological gender, a national poll found. Athletes should be participating with those who share their biological gender, said 62% of respondents in a Gallup poll released Wednesday, while 34% of participants said they should play on teams with players who match the gender with which they identify.gazette.com