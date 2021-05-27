Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Majority of people say transgender athletes should play on teams that match their biological gender: Poll

By Mike Brest, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of people believe transgender athletes should play in leagues or on teams with people who match their biological gender, a national poll found. Athletes should be participating with those who share their biological gender, said 62% of respondents in a Gallup poll released Wednesday, while 34% of participants said they should play on teams with players who match the gender with which they identify.

gazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Gender Identity#Gallup#Republican#Democrats#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Society
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingWashington Times

Transgender athlete named as alternate to U.S. Olympic women’s BMX team

No openly male-to-female transgender athlete has ever competed on the women’s side in the Olympics, but Chelsea Wolfe is coming close. Wolfe, 28, was named last week a reserve for the U.S. women’s BMX Freestyle Olympic team by USA Cycling, meaning she will act as an alternate for the two female freestylers selected to compete in the Tokyo games, Perris Benegas of Reno, Nevada, and Hannah Roberts of Buchanan, Michigan.
Kentucky Statewkyufm.org

Kentucky Lawmaker Wants To Keep Transgender Athletes Off Women’s Sports Teams

A Kentucky state lawmaker is introducing legislation that would keep transgender women athletes from playing on women’s sports teams. Winchester Republican Rep. Ryan Dotson said he’s prefiling a bill that will exclude transgender women and girls from those teams for public schools in the state, including universities. The Kentucky General Assembly will consider it when the next session begins.
Societyakipress.com

First transgender athlete to compete at Olympics

AKIPRESS.COM - New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard has become the first ever transgender athlete picked to compete at an Olympics, in a controversial decision,BBC reports. Officials have selected her for the women's weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020, after qualifying requirements were recently modified. She had competed in men's events before coming...
NFLGazette

Brett Favre: 'Unfair' for transgender athletes to compete against biological women at the Olympics

Retired NFL star Brett Favre said it was "unfair" for transgender athletes to compete against biological women in Olympic weightlifting. "It's not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that's fine. I got no problem with it," the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said on his podcast, Bolling with Favre. "But you can't compete against — males cannot compete against females."
NFLWashington Times

Former medalist rips Olympics for allowing transgender weightlifter: ‘Biology in sport matters’

A former Olympic medalist in swimming harshly criticized the participation of trans women in the female divisions of the Olympics, saying biology matters. British medalist Sharron Davies decried in a series of tweets Monday and Tuesday the case of Laurel Hubbard, a biological male who now identities as a woman, making the Olympics in weightlifting representing New Zealand.
NFLPosted by
Newsweek

Major Sports Stars Speak Out Against Transgender Olympic Athlete Laurel Hubbard

NFL legend Brett Favre has joined the chorus of those opposing transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard taking part in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Earlier this week, the New Zealander became the first ever transgender athlete selected to compete at the Olympics after being included in New Zealand's weightlifting team for the upcoming Tokyo Games. Hubbard, who came out as transgender in 2013, had previously competed in the men's events.
Congress & Courtstexasstandard.org

Supreme Court Ruling A Win For Student Athletes, A Warning To NCAA

Universities around the country make millions every year on their sports programs, and have been reluctant to let student athletes reap much benefit. But that began to change on Monday after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that chips away at NCAA rules limiting student athlete compensation. Eric Kelderman, a senior...
Congress & Courts9&10 News

College Athletes Win Supreme Court Case Over Compensation

College athletes are celebrating a Supreme Court victory, but the debate over how they should be compensated is not over. On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that the National Collegiate Athletic Association cannot limit education-related benefits. That includes how schools reimburse players for things like computers,...
Congress & Courtsnny360.com

Supreme Court cracks NCAA defense of athlete compensation rules

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that college athletes can get more education-related benefits, such as computers or paid internships, knocking out a narrow slice of the NCAA’s broader “amateurism” rules that fuel ongoing debates in Congress, state legislatures and sports bars. The justices upheld a lower court...
Kentucky Statewkms.org

Ky. Lawmaker Wants To Keep Transgender Athletes Off Women’s Sports Teams

A Kentucky state lawmaker is introducing legislation that would keep transgender women athletes from playing on women’s sports teams. Winchester Republican Rep. Ryan Dotson said he’s prefiling a bill that will exclude transgender women and girls from those teams for public schools in the state, including universities. The Kentucky General Assembly will consider it when the next session begins.
Sportsohionewstime.com

New Zealand Olympic Team Featuring First Transgender Athletes

Wellington, New Zealand — Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. Hubbard was one of the five weightlifters identified on Monday for the New Zealand team at the Tokyo Olympics. She is also the oldest weightlifter in the tournament and is ranked 4th...