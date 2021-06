Jaguars running back James Robinson broke all kinds of rookie rushing and scrimmage yards records last season and was one of the few bright spots on a 1-15 team. So what happened under the new regime of coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke? They signed veteran free agent Carlos Hyde to his second stint with the Jaguars in three years, then drafted Clemson star Travis Etienne with their second first-round pick to join his former teammate, Trevor Lawrence.