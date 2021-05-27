Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms
Trailing 2-0 in their first-round series to Dallas, the Clippers might need to shuffle their rotation a few times Friday — one by their choosing, and another not. Back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 in Dallas. Ibaka played just six minutes during Game 2 at Staples Center, but after the 127-121 loss, he returned to the court for conditioning drills. Ibaka began experiencing spasms Thursday morning, before the team’s flight to Texas, coach Tyronn Lue said.www.arcamax.com