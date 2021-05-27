Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

Regardless of how far the Clippers advance in the playoffs, they’ll be without one of their key offseason additions. On Friday, it was reported he underwent back surgery. It was a rough season for Ibaka, who only played in 41 games for the Clippers. He missed two months during the middle of the season with a back injury, then returned on May 14. He’d play through the end of the regular season, including the first two playoff games. After Game 2, Ibaka would miss the remainder of the series against Dallas and so far the first two games of the current series against Utah.