Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

arcamax.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailing 2-0 in their first-round series to Dallas, the Clippers might need to shuffle their rotation a few times Friday — one by their choosing, and another not. Back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 in Dallas. Ibaka played just six minutes during Game 2 at Staples Center, but after the 127-121 loss, he returned to the court for conditioning drills. Ibaka began experiencing spasms Thursday morning, before the team’s flight to Texas, coach Tyronn Lue said.

www.arcamax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Back Spasms#Clippers In Game 3#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Clippers’ Serge Ibaka traveled to Dallas but doubtful for Game 6 vs. Mavericks

In one of the strangest NBA playoff series ever, Serge Ibaka is unlikely to return for Game 6 in Dallas after missing the past three games of the series. Clippers center Serge Ibaka, who stayed in LA to rest his back for Games 3 and 4, did travel to Dallas with the team for Game 6, per source. However, he is still considered doubtful to see any action tonight. Back spasms have sidelined him the past three games.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Serge Ibaka missing the next two games

Sarah Todd: Serge Ibaka did not travel to Utah with the Clippers so that he could stay back in LA and get treatment. Andrew Greif: Serge Ibaka remains listed as doubtful to play in Game 1 vs. Utah, the team says. 3 days ago – via Twitter MarcJSpears. Marc J....
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Tyronn Lue: Clippers need good play more than good luck in Game 6

DALLAS — Orange creamsicle. Coconut chocolate chip. Vanilla – with bits of vanilla bean. Chocolate-Mangga-Ube. The array of flavors perhaps-but-probably-not powering the Clippers this postseason has been vast. Lucas Hann, one of the hosts of the Clippers’ podcast, “The Lob, The Jam, The Podcast,” started something of a trend when...
NBASportsGrid

Serge Ibaka to Miss rest of season after back surgery

The Los Angeles Clippers will officially be without Serge Ibaka when they attempt to come back in their series with the Utah Jazz. https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1403454265230868496. Ibaka hadn’t played since LA’s Game 2 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round when he exited after just five and a half minutes....
NBAWarriors World

Surgeries today for Serge Ibaka & Pascal Siakam

Clippers center Serge Ibaka underwent surgery to address his troublesome back injury on Thursday in Los Angeles, the club announced today in a press release. The Clippers said in their statement that Ibaka is expected to make a full recovery, but he'll miss the rest of the 2021 postseason, regardless of how far L.A. advances.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Clippers Notes: Rivers, George, Batum, Ibaka

This year’s condensed season offered little time to rest between games and was played under the threat of pandemic postponements, but the consensus among players and coaches is that it was much easier than the restart last summer in Orlando, writes Mark Medina of USA Today. Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers called it “1,000 times worse” to be stuck for weeks at the Disney World complex.
NBAclipsnation.com

Serge Ibaka will miss remainder of playoffs

Regardless of how far the Clippers advance in the playoffs, they’ll be without one of their key offseason additions. On Friday, it was reported he underwent back surgery. It was a rough season for Ibaka, who only played in 41 games for the Clippers. He missed two months during the middle of the season with a back injury, then returned on May 14. He’d play through the end of the regular season, including the first two playoff games. After Game 2, Ibaka would miss the remainder of the series against Dallas and so far the first two games of the current series against Utah.
NBAYardbarker

Serge Ibaka shared photo from hospital after back surgery

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Serge Ibaka for the rest of the playoffs. The Clippers announced on Friday that Ibaka underwent back surgery. Ibaka shared a photo on social media of himself at the hospital. He also included a message in which he expressed disappointment about being unable to help the team on the court.
NBASportsGrid

Clippers lose Serge Ibaka for Game 1, may lose assistant coach Chauncey Billups to Blazers next season

The Los Angeles Clippers will again be without their big man as they start their set with Utah, and it may also be the final series with a key assistant coach. Serge Ibaka has not played in two weeks when he left Game 2’s first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks after logging just five and a half minutes of court time. The former Toronto Raptor has been battling back issues throughout the second half of the season and into the playoffs, so his status moving forward isn’t looking great. In just 41 games in the regular season, Ibaka put up 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.0 triple per game.
NBAava360.com

Can Kawhi and the Clippers fight back against a red-hot Luka Doncic? Game 6 preview | Hoop Streams

Gary Striewski, Treavor Scales and Christine Williamson will get you ready for ESPN’s prime-time playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and the L.A. Clippers. With the Mavericks looking to close out the series against the Clippers, we welcome in Ros Gold-Onwude for some in-depth analysis ahead of Game 6. In NBA Rewind, we will look back on some of the funniest/best moments from the first round of the playoffs. “On the Road” sponsored by Hotels.com will feature a preview of the Eastern Conference finals ahead of tomorrow’s Bucks-Nets matchup. In good fun Gary, Christine and Treavor will speculate on what the eliminated players are doing during the offseason with some fun photoshops.
NBABleacher Report

Luka Doncic Says 'I Could've Played a Lot Better' in Game 5 vs. Clippers

Despite putting up a huge stat line against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was critical of his performance. According to Mark Medina of USA Today, Doncic said: "I could've played a lot better. I missed a lot of shots and layups." Doncic registered 42...
NBAoddsshark.com

UNDER the Play in Likely Game 6 Grind for Clippers, Mavericks

Things are already weird between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks – so why not cap the bizarre series with a Mavs upset win? That’s the position Dallas (45-32 SU, 38-39 ATS) is in as it looks to prevail in Game 6 on Friday night, owning a 3-2 series lead over the Clippers (49-28 SU, 41-35-1 ATS) in the first series in 26 years to see the road team win each of the first five games.
NBAatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Pick: Back the road team again in Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks Game 6

This series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks has been a weird one. The road team has won every game and the pace of play has been tremendously slow. It has also been a series where it there star players for each team have been on full display. For the Dallas Mavericks it has been Luke Doncic who is solidifying himself as one of the most dominate players in the league. For the Clippers it has been Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who have carried the load for each team.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Clippers dominate the Jazz in Game 3 to get back into series

Dropping the first two games in a NBA playoff series seems to be what the Clippers like to do this postseason, as they did so against the Mavericks in the first-round, and they found themselves in another 2-0 hole after dropping the first two games of this Western Conference Semifinals series to the Utah Jazz. However, Los Angeles bounced back after losing the first two games of their series against Dallas and they did so again in Game 3 of this series, beating Utah 132-106 in Staples Center.