LETTERS: Parole decision not justified; what gives with this city?

Henry O’Connor, 30, of Ocean Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 2, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke immediate use of unlawful violence, whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.