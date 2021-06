It's become a daily question, as it seems to have been for several years. Is Adalberto Mondesi in the lineup?. Mondesi missed the first 45 games of the season for the Royals with a strained oblique. He played in the next seven before tweaking his left hamstring charging a roller against the Pittsburgh Pirates and leaving in the eighth inning. He's missed the next three games, including Kansas City's 14-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday.