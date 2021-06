After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Marcus Stroman’s 2021 was a bit of a question mark. He was always a good pitcher, but a year off for anyone is nothing to scoff at. He was also a free agent, though his quick acceptance of the qualifying offer made that point moot. However, Stroman has come back and arguably looks better than ever—and the Mets’ front office needs to reward him with a contract extension before he tests free agency.