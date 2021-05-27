Masks to be worn on the court unless vaccinated

Consistent with its duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of recognized hazards, Out Boulder County (“OBC”) has adopted this policy to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and volunteers and their families, those who utilize OBC’s services and/or participate in its programs, visitors, others who spend time in OBC’s facilities or in OBC’s programs or events, and the community from infectious conditions that may be mitigated through an effective vaccination program. This policy is intended to comply with all federal, state, and local laws. It is based upon guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and other federal, state, and local public health and licensing authorities, as applicable. OBC’s goal in encouraging all OBC volunteers, those who utilize OBC’s services and/or participate in its programs, visitors, others who spend time in OBC’s facilities or in OBC’s programs or events, in each case, in an “in person” capacity (rather than virtually) (each such person a “Client” and all such persons together “Clients”), to receive all prescribed doses of one of the authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines as soon as is permissible is to relax social distancing policies it has implemented since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, including in-office mask wearing and other workplace and travel restrictions.