Masks to be worn on the court unless vaccinated

By RONALD BOND Wallowa County Chieftain
La Grande Observer
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — The masking rules for businesses put in place by Gov. Kate Brown last week will apply to the playing surface, too. The Oregon School Activities Association announced recently it received clarification from the Oregon Health Authority on how to handle masking for athletic events. The ruling for indoor sports is that students, staff, volunteers and spectators who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks as long as the vaccination status of that individual has been checked by the school. Previous social distancing and capacity rules are still in place.

