EDITORIAL: In COVID’s wake, our kids are in crisis

Far too many children in our county are getting hooked on poison. Stories of local schools that cannot let their kids go to the bathroom alone, due to bathroom vaping, abound. These stories show the grip tobacco has in our area. There are Barbie themed vape flavors, vapes that mimic school supplies, and tobacco priced for purchase with leftover lunch money. Clearly these products are designed for children. 87 percent of adult smokers started before they were 18. Tobacco companies know that children cannot assess risk. They have taken advantage of this for decades. Every year big tobacco’s profits grow. This growth is at the expense of our children’s lives.