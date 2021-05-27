Cancel
EDITORIAL: In COVID’s wake, our kids are in crisis

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur thanks go out to Children’s Hospital Colorado President Jena Hausmann and her dedicated team for alerting the state this week to the mental health crisis confronting our youths. As reported in The Gazette, Children’s Hospital declared “a pediatric mental health state of emergency” on Tuesday. The hospital is experiencing an unprecedented wave of children as young as 8 who urgently need treatment. Most of the cases involve suicidal thoughts and attempts.

