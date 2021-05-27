2015 Shimmering Air Silver Hyundai Elantra

When the three-row Hyundai Palisade was introduced for the 2020 model year, we suggested that its spread of talents could create a new American family favorite on the sales charts. Well, that's clearly been the case as the Palisade has become a strong seller for the Korean marque, much the same as it has been for its corporate cousin, the Kia Telluride. In fact, Hyundai claims that nearly half of all Palisade buyers had never previously considered a Hyundai. Among the Palisade's many virtues are its spacious cabin, excellent cargo capacity, and a raft of safety features, all aspects that matter for bigger families. It's also endowed with a powerful 3.8-liter V6 engine with 291 horsepower, although no other engine choice is on offer. The Honda Pilot remains a formidable rival, with a superior ride and more spirited acceleration. But that doesn't tell the whole story, and the Palisade is clearly the kind of SUV that thousands of buyers crave, and its appeal continues undiminished.