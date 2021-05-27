Cancel
2015 Shimmering Air Silver Hyundai Elantra

Roanoke Times
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Limited Package, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Elantra Limited, 1.8L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 145hp, Shimmering Air Silver, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 17" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Limited Ultimate Package, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 05, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof w/Tilt & Slide, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 27/37 City/Highway MPG.

roanoke.com
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2016 Symphony Silver Hyundai Sonata

* 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 * 2016 KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2016 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2018 Caribbean Blue Hyundai Tucson

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying Cars
Pistonheads

Hyundai i20 N on sale at £24,995

Hyundai is now officially taking orders for its i20 N, with prices for the 204hp Fiesta ST rival starting at almost bang on what we expected: £24,995. That means it leaves the gate at £415 more than an ST-3, although the three-door Hyundai gets lots of standard kit, not to mention the sort of handling and performance that could very well make it the new king of the class.
Cars
The Auto Chanel

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Everyday Sportscar Sneak Peek

First glimpse reveals Elantra N’s high-performance design features and powerful, athletic stance based on the 2020 Elantra’s low and wide styling. Elantra N combines the practicality of an everyday car with the exciting sportiness of a high-performance racecar. – Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the first glimpse of Elantra N...
Cars
Carscoops

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Teased Before Global Launch

The South Korean car manufacturer has been previewing the Elantra N since September last year and released a handful of images of camouflaged prototypes. A handful of YouTubers have even had the opportunity to test out the sedan in prototype guise. Now we can get a glimpse of the Elantra N without any camouflage.
Cars
Posted by
Motor1.com

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Teased Showing Motorsport-Inspired Touches

It was the end of September last year when Hyundai teased the Elantra N for the first time, showing a little of the performance sedan’s exterior design with a camouflaged prototype. A few weeks later, the South Korean manufacturer shared another batch of preview images with the sixth member of the Hyundai N family and we even had the chance to drive a prototype. Now, there are two new photos to add to the puzzle.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2014 Canyon Copper Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Alloy Wheels, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Santa Fe Sport 2.4L, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, AWD, Canyon Copper, Beige w/Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces or Leather Seating Surfaces, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Adjustable Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2021 01j9/celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Highlander

Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate. Hybrid XLE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Cars
philkotse.com

2022 Hyundai Elantra N previews its sporty, aggressive exterior

The sixth Hyundai N model appears to be ready for track day. The first official images of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N have been revealed by the Korean automaker. The said vehicle is the latest Hyundai under the car brand’s high-performance N range. The Elantra N is Hyundai’s sixth N brand model, following the debut of the Kona N last April.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2018 White Diamond Pearl Honda Odyssey

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2021 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Highlander

Very Nice, Toyota Certified, LOW MILES - 2,465! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Captains Chairs, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate CLICK ME!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2017 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Great Shape. Tow Hitch, ADD CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5 DISPLAY CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability...
Buying Cars
Laredo Morning Times

Hyundai Shoppers Can Avail 0% APR Financing for 60 Months on the 2021 Hyundai Elantra

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Hyundai enthusiasts of the Muskogee, OK, can now find 0% APR financing for 60 months on the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. This deal is part of a special offer, where customers can choose the 0% APR financing option. In addition to the 0% APR, well-qualified customers can get $500 plus the chance of not paying any amount for 90 days. This offer ends on July 6 and is available for only a limited number of customers. Customers must take note that this offer is applicable on the purchase of new vehicles only.
Cars
carsoup.com

2021 Hyundai Veloster N

The Hyundai Veloster is the last of a fondly loved segment – the small sports coupe. From the beginning, the Veloster was quirky choice in this segment. The three side doors, including the passenger side rear door, was attractive to those looking for more practicality in a coupe. Even in its second generation, the Veloster attracts an enthusiast base with some other owners looking for something different on the road.
Cars
AutoGuide.com

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Adds Versatility, Six-Speed Manual

Hatchback will see the return of the manual transmission, too. Honda is giving the Civic the five-door treatment once more. As part of a reveal event on YouTube late Wednesday, the Japanese manufacturer showcased the second body style for the 11th-generation Civic, which went on sale in sedan form earlier this month.
Cars
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

2021 Hyundai Palisade

When the three-row Hyundai Palisade was introduced for the 2020 model year, we suggested that its spread of talents could create a new American family favorite on the sales charts. Well, that's clearly been the case as the Palisade has become a strong seller for the Korean marque, much the same as it has been for its corporate cousin, the Kia Telluride. In fact, Hyundai claims that nearly half of all Palisade buyers had never previously considered a Hyundai. Among the Palisade's many virtues are its spacious cabin, excellent cargo capacity, and a raft of safety features, all aspects that matter for bigger families. It's also endowed with a powerful 3.8-liter V6 engine with 291 horsepower, although no other engine choice is on offer. The Honda Pilot remains a formidable rival, with a superior ride and more spirited acceleration. But that doesn't tell the whole story, and the Palisade is clearly the kind of SUV that thousands of buyers crave, and its appeal continues undiminished.
Buying Cars
gmauthority.com

2018 Chevy Silverado C10 Revival Up For Sale

Driving an old-school pickup truck can be a lot of fun, but when switching between something new and old, it quickly becomes obvious just how far auto technology has come in the last several decades. Ride quality, engine power, in-cabin technology – all show their age in older models. However, this 2018 Chevy Silverado looks to be the best of both worlds, combining classic looks with modern underpinnings.
Buying Cars
MySanAntonio

Hyundai of St. Augustine Offers 0% APR for 60 Months on 2021 Hyundai Elantra

Buyers of St. Augustine will get transparent pricing, streamlined purchasing process, and 3-day worry-free exchange when they come in to buy the car. The all-new Hyundai Elantra is here, and Hyundai of St. Augustine is offering 0% APR financing across all its trim levels for the period of 60 months. An additional offer of up to $1000 bonus cash will also be provided by the dealership to the customers.