Morristown, TN

Lakeway Area schools to compete in TSSAA DI Large Schools State track meet on Thursday

By From Staff Report
Citizen Tribune
 17 days ago

11 individuals and one relay team will compete from the Lakeway Area in the DI Large School state track meet on Thursday afternoon in Rockvale. From Morristown East, Dailyn Stanley, Owen Roberts and Sable Burnside will all compete. Stanley is in the boys 110 meter hurdles where he comes in with the fifth best time. Roberts will compete in the boys 300 meter hurdles and has the 14th best time entering the day. Burnside will compete in the girls high jump and has the 13th best mark.

www.citizentribune.com
