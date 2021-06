It's no secret that the sales of plant-based foods continue to surge, as consumer preferences shift and more Americans say they want to eat meatless products more of the time. Companies from Nestle to Cargill have shifted focus to begin creating more plant-based products to meet the growing demand, and now David MacLennan, CEO of the food giant Cargill predicts that plant-based protein will significantly cut into the sales of meat, noting that he and his company are aware of the changing consumer preferences.