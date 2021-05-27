Debby Ryan Joins Hubby Josh Dun at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

With almost no tours having been undertaken in the past year, the Pollstar Awards pivoted in two different directions for the 31st annual edition of the show held Wednesday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom. One shift in focus was to deliver awards to the top touring artists of the last decade, instead of the year, in different genres. Another was to give out possibly one-time-only awards that were specific to 2020-21, but focus on artists and execs who were innovators, either in finding different ways to perform live or who made a difference philanthropically.