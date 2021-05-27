Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Adventists Share Color and Hope in Brazil’s Largest Slum

By Fabiana Lopes, South American Division, and
adventistreview.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of painting the Comunitá-Rio community center building with graffiti came up early in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, organizers Gabriela Alves Marques and Harrison Marques were forced to wait to move ahead from the planning stage. Comunitá-Rio is an Adventist volunteer-led community center located in Rocinha,...

www.adventistreview.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seventh Day Adventists#The Adventist Church#Brazilian#Adventist Pathfinder Club#Pathfinder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Religion
Country
Brazil
Related
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Energy crisis in Brazil: what's next?

Rafael Herzberg- is an independent energy consultant, self-employed (since 2018) based in São Paulo, Brazil* Focus on C level, VPs and upper managers associated to energy related info, analysis... Your access to Member Features is limited. Energy crisis in Brazil: what's next?. The low level of the reservoirs that feed...
AFP

Historic drought threatens Brazil's economy

The worst drought in nearly a century to hit two key regions in Brazil is wreaking havoc on hydroelectric dams and crops -- and threatening the nascent pandemic recovery of Latin America's biggest economy. That problem -- part of the larger issue of climate change -- risks turning "chronic," Cortes told AFP. - Inflation pressure - The drought is hitting output at Brazil's hydroelectric dams, most of which are located in the two regions.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Brazil's imports of Argentine corn start to arrive

Another four ships should dock this month, Cargonave said. “Ships have already arrived and they have been unloaded. There are also imports of wheat, not just corn, for animal feed,” said Ricardo Santin, president of the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), in an interview. Prices of feed for produce pork...
as-coa.org

How Brazil's Local Leaders Are Helping the Amazon

Government officials from the Amazon discussed their actions to promote conservation and sustainable economic development. Tatiana Schor, Executive Secretary of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Amazonas. Cecilia Tornaghi, Managing Editor, Americas Quarterly; Senior Director of Policy, Americas Society/Council of the Americas (moderator) In an AS/COA and Americas Quarterly event about...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

South America’s largest wind farm goes live in Brazil

Enel Group’s Brazilian renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power Brasil Participações (EGPB), has started commercial operations at its 716MW Lagoa dos Ventos I and II wind farm, the largest in operation in South America. Located in the municipalities of Lagoa do Barro do Piauí, Queimada Nova and Dom Inocêncio, in...
Worldkfgo.com

Brazil’s Ecorodovias plans $454 million share offering – filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian infrastructure concession firm Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA on Friday announced a share offering of around 2.3 billion reais ($454.35 million), which it expects to price on June 22. The offer, approved by Ecorodovias’ board of directors on Wednesday, will be managed by BTG Pactual,...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Opinion:Brazil’s racist wave of mass incarceration

Fausto Salvadori is a reporter for the news site Ponte Jornalismo in Brazil. A few days ago, my son-in-law told me that he was on a walk with my daughter and grandson in the center of São Paulo, the most populous city in Brazil, when a group of police officers approached them. My 2-year-old grandson didn’t understand why the officers were pointing a gun at his father. I am 40 years older than him, and I don’t understand it either, much less accept it, although I know that situations like this are frequent in Brazil. Unlike my son-in-law, I don’t usually go through this. But I’m White. He’s Black.
Photographynybooks.com

Brazil’s Fotoclubistas in Focus

“Fotoclubismo: Brazilian Modernist Photography, 1946–1964” is on view at MoMA through September 26. Ela Bittencourt, a critic and journalist based in São Paolo, is a contributor to Artforum, Criterion, Film Comment, Harper’s, Reverse Shot, and Sight & Sound.
Religionfides.org

AMERICA/BRAZIL - Covid: almost 500 thousand deaths, the prayer of the Church and protests in the face of the mismanagement of the pandemic

2021-05-18 Minas (Agenzia Fides) - Brazil is approaching the tragic threshold of 500 thousand victims of the new coronavirus. In this context of pain and the need for hope and comfort, the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) is preparing prayers, tributes and social mobilizations to remember the many Brazilians who have died and to underline the message that "every life counts". A mass is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 in Rio de Janeiro, while all the dioceses will be invited to ring the bells at 3 p.m., the hour of Mercy. The Mass will be presided over by Mgr. Joel Portella Amado, Auxiliary of the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro, who said: "it is an act of solidarity, of hope, of commitment, to try to make Brazil a little better". All the people who, in some way, have the slightest sensitivity in their hearts should stop and reflect at this moment, "500 thousand is a symbolic number, but half a million people are still many", the Bishop pointed out. The images of the many demonstrators who took to the streets less than 15 days ago to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, held responsible for managing the pandemic defined as "disastrous" which has made Brazil l one of the epicenters of Covid-19 and has so far caused the death of more than 490,000 people, recording 17 and a half million infections. Currently, 10% of the population is vaccinated. The demonstrations, the most impressive since the beginning of the health emergency, were organized by left-wing parties and by trade union and student associations in many cities, from São Paulo to Belo Horizonte, from Recife to the capital Brasília, up in dozens of small towns across the country. The Brazilian president, meanwhile, said last week that the actual number of coronavirus deaths in the country could be 50% of the official toll. "I will give you first-hand information: the Court of Auditors does not confirm the number of deaths from Covid last year", said the Head of State, according to what was reported by news agencies. Brazil is at the center of the world's media attention for the Covid situation and the mismanagement of the pandemic. The health crisis has serious political implications: more than seventy requests for impeachment against President Bolsonaro have been submitted to the Chamber of Deputies, but so far none have been answered. The Catholic Church has raised its voice on many occasions to report this situation. The current moment requires competence and clarity, therefore "speeches and attitudes that deny the reality of the pandemic, ignore health measures and threaten the democratic rule of law, are unacceptable", said the Bishops' Conference (see Fides, 17/4/2021). Among the many positions taken by individual Bishops during this pandemic period, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Belo Horizonte, Vicente de Paula Ferreira, recently used social media on Monday, June 14, to express once again his disappointment regarding the actions of President Bolsonaro. "You who entered Jerusalem on a donkey, give us courage to face the tyrant who is killing our people. Deliver us, Lord, from the grip of death. It is too heavy", wrote the Bishop. Monsignor Vicente de Paula Ferreira holds a doctorate in Religious Sciences from the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF), a post-doctorate in Theology from the Jesuit Faculty of Philosophy and Theology (FAJE). He graduated in philosophy at the UFJF and in theology at the FAJE. Author of several books, member of the Juiz de Fora Society of Psychoanalytic Studies, he was a formator of the Redemptorist students in their theologate in Belo Horizonte. He was very close to the communities in the area at the time of the Brumadinho tragedy, when the Córrego do Feijão dam broke (see Fides, 7/2/2019) which caused hundreds of victims. (CE) (Agenzia Fides, 16/6/2021)
Worldadventist.news

In North Caribbean, Children Devote a Day to Pray for At-Risk Children

On May 22nd, children across the North Caribbean Conference (NCC) recently participated in the World Day of Prayer for Children at Risk. The event placed special emphasis on praying for the children of St. Vincent, many of whom had their lives challenged by the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in April.
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Opinion: Chinese Church Ministries Should Shift from Quantity to Quality

It is an obvious fact that various ministries have been flourishing especially in the number of newly built churches and baptized believers since the church in China reopened after the "Cultural Revolution". According to the data acknowledged by both Chinese and foreign academic circles, the number of Christians in China reached between 23 million and 40 million in 2014, accounting for 1.7% - 2.9% of the total population of China.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro fined for maskless motorcyle rally

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was fined $100 Saturday for violating Covid-19 containment measures in Sao Paulo state by failing to wear a face mask and provoking huge crowds at a motorcycle rally for supporters. Thousands of roaring motorcycles took part in the "Accelerate for Christ" rally in Sao Paulo, led by the far-right president, who wore an open-faced helmet and no mask, in violation of state health regulations.
ch-aviation.com

Brazil's Azul drives Amazonas expansion

10.06.2021 - 01:42 UTC. Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras (AD, Sao Paulo Viracopos) is planning to issue up to USD500 million worth of five-year to seven-year senior unsecured bonds to raise funds to pay debts it had put off during the Covid-19 pandemic. The amount was revised down from USD600 million to between USD300 million and USD500 million on June 8.
thestkittsnevisobserver.com

Brazil’s Indigenous People in Land Rights Protest

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) – Several hundred indigenous Brazilians protested outside the Congress building in Brasilia on Wednesday against a bill backed by the country’s farm sector that would limit recognition of reservation lands. Protesters wearing feathered headdresses and body paint later tried to invade a downtown building to demand...
Religionfides.org

EUROPE/ITALY - Interreligious prayer meeting for Myanmar in Rome

Rome (Agenzia Fides) - On Friday, June 18, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Bahàì representatives are invited to pray, in their own way, for Myanmar. The appointment is at 3 pm in streaming, and at 7 pm in presence, in the Basilica of Santa Cecilia in Trastevere, for a moment of silent prayer and meditation. The initiative is promoted by Religions for peace - Italy, the Italy-Burma Friendship Association, Myanmar community in Italy. There are four proposed prayer intentions: for the respect of fundamental human rights; for the re-establishment of peaceful coexistence; for freedom of thought and expression; for freedom from fear. (SL) (Agenzia Fides, 17/6/2021)
Worldanglicannews.org

Trio of new primates as new Anglican leaders appointed in Alexandria, Burundi and Pakistan

A new Archbishop of Alexandria and Moderator of Pakistan have been installed as Burundi looks forward to its new Archbishop in August. Two new primates have been installed in the Anglican Communion, and another will take up his post in August. Archbishop Sami Fawzi has been installed as the Episcopal / Anglican Archbishop of Alexandria and Primate of the Episcopal / Anglican Province of Alexandria, succeeding Dr Mouneer Anis. In the united Church of Pakistan, Bishop Azad Marshall has been elected Moderator, to succeed Bishop Humphrey Peters. And in Burundi, Bishop Sixbert Macumi will succeed Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboho as Primate in August.
Religionadventist.news

Women Lead Evangelism During Pandemic

Teaching about the Bible has never been as easy as it is today, when technology and the internet enhance the reach of communication. With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital evangelism has become an even greater reality among Bible students. During the months of April and May, Adventist women in northern Bahia received training and support to conduct a total of 235 virtual and face-to-face Bible classes (the latter in communities with poor internet access).
Religionadventist.news

June 19 is Adventist Church World Refugee Sabbath

Refugees are defined as people forced to leave their country in order to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster. Refugees are not statistics, but people—mothers, fathers, children, and the elderly—whose lives have been turned upside down by prejudice, conflict, violence, or human rights violations. Of the 70.8 million forcibly displaced...