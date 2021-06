As demand for mental health services increases, we must change how we approach, deliver and care for those suffering. Ever since COVID-19 stormed our shores more than a year ago, it’s all been one big numbers game. Even Americans who aren’t physicians could, if prompted, tell you the latest infection rates in their state, and we all shuddered as we watched the number of dead continue to rise. But now that the pandemic seems to be somewhat at bay, and with more and more Americans getting vaccinated, I’d like to present a new grim number, one we’ll have to grapple with for years: 38.