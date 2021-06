Beer The backbone is, of course, beer. More than 60 breweries and over 150 craft brews will be highlighted from all over the region. Local, state, and regional craft breweries are invited to sample their finest draughts, while larger distributors will represent national and international brews. Wine New! We have added wine to this year’s event! For $25 Wine Sample Pass, ticketholders will receive a wine glass and 20 $1 tickets in order to sample from the wine booths ONLY. Wine tickets can only be used for wine and cannot be used for beer, cider, etc. Beer sampling cards cannot be used for wine. BBQ Not to be confused with a cook-off, our festival will highlight traditional and exotic barbeque offerings from all over the region. Barbeque offerings will be for purchase at various prices. Kid Zone Craft Brew and BBQ is kid-friendly. Learn more at www.littleelmspecialevents.com.