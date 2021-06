A solo exhibition of works by Southwest Florida-based artist Spencer Elles opens Friday, June 4 at DAAS CO-OP Art Gallery & Gifts at the Butterfly Estates in downtown Fort Myers. Elles is a multi-talented queer artist, musician, digital illustrator and videographer. The exhibition titled, “uhhhh… I guess this is my art show or whatever. (AKA the duality of man) yes…that’s the full title,” includes 25 original pieces along with 50 prints by Elles. The exhibition also includes an audio/video element that, among other things, highlights Elles work as an entertainer and queer rapper going by the pseudonym Duke Stamina.