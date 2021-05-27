Memorial Day: Holiday comes with heightened wildfire danger

Effective: 2021-06-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds have diminished across much of the Santa Barbara South Coast allowing the wind advisory to expire this morning. There will continue to be local gusts around Gaviota between 35 and 45 mph over the next few hours. Another Wind Advisory will likely be issued later today for a more widespread Sundowner wind event starting late this afternoon through early Tuesday morning.