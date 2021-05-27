Cancel
Columbia County, OR

Memorial Day: Holiday comes with heightened wildfire danger

By The Chief
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first holiday getaway of the season is finally here and families and friends look forward to Oregon’s great outdoors. As people head to their favorite camping spot this weekend, fire professionals have launched a campaign of caution. Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees into next week and...

