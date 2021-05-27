My Turn | It's up to all of us to create bright futures for youth in care

Pray that children waiting to be placed in a loving home and the caregivers who serve those children will find strength and support from the Church. The command to care for the orphan appears throughout the Scriptures. Over the centuries, the Church responded to this call by building adoption and foster care institutions. The need for these institutions is as great as ever today, but they are being targeted for closures because of their religion. In places like Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and the District of Columbia, service providers with a proven record of excellence in recruiting and assisting foster families have already been forced to shut down because they do not place children with same-sex couples. In Michigan, sexual orientation/gender identity (SOGI) activists went out of their way to challenge Catholic Charities, while Philadelphia Catholic Social Services has taken their struggle to continue to foster children to the Supreme Court. Intolerance for religious organizations has real consequences, and in this case, it is both vulnerable children and adults who want to work with faith-affirming agencies who suffer. Let us pray that our civic leaders will give the Church the space to continue to serve.