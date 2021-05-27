Energy Agency Lays Out Hard Path To Net Zero For Aviation

Mammoth North, a 480 megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar energy project, is the first phase of the 1.65 gigawatt direct current (GWdc) Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC. The Mammoth solar project covers more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.The PV project is on schedule to be interconnected to the grid in 2023,under a Power Purchase Agreement(PPA) with AEP Energy Partners, Inc., a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and one of the largest electric energy wholesale and retail suppliers in the U.S. As the solar module supplier to this project, Risen Energy will supply 540W and 545W Bi-Facialsolar modules manufactured and assembled in their state-of-the-art facility in Malaysia. The solar modules, with multiple advantages in terms of high output power, high generation efficiency, anti-shadow effect and high temperature resistance, are expected to have one of the lowest levelized costs of energy in the Industry. To ensure that the project can be completed on schedule, Risen Energy plans to deliver all solar modules by the end of 2022.