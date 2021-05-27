Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Energy Agency Lays Out Hard Path To Net Zero For Aviation

Aviation Week
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a path for aviation to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but it requires changes in technologies and behaviors far beyond the industry’s traditional incremental pace of progress, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The pathway for aviation, along with those... Subscription Required.

aviationweek.com
#Energy Market#Air Transport#Market Intelligence#Carbon Emissions#Iea#Aviation Daily#Awin
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Market Analysis
Energy Industry
TheStreet

Schneider Electric Helps Clients Reach Landmark Milestone Of 10,000 MW Advised Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements

Collectively, Schneider Electric's PPA advisory clients have contracted for more than 10,000 megawatts of wind and solar power globally, a volume equivalent to over 300,000,000 metric tons of CO2. Landmark milestone achieved through the support of more than 140 completed corporate PPA transactions since 2014. MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 25, 2021...
Aerospace & Defense Aviation Week

Weekly Debrief: Automotive Or Aerospace: Who Will Take The Battery Lead?

Are the aerospace and automotive industries approaching a parting of the ways on battery technology? Certainly, their needs are diverging. While they may never entirely separate, and electric vehicles will always be a far bigger market for batteries, more and more adaptation of the core technologies... Subscription Required. Weekly Debrief:...
U.S. Politics Aviation Week

IATA: Government Policies Risk Jeopardizing Network Recovery

Almost 1,800 routes across the Americas have been lost during the pandemic and connectivity in the region will continue to suffer unless governments put a roadmap in place toward ending travel restrictions, IATA has warned. Speaking at Routes Americas 2021 on June 23, IATA regional VP for the... Subscription Required.
Travel Aviation Week

U.S. ULCCs Optimistic For Air Travel Surge

U.S. ULCCs Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines are each on track to double in size and their CEOs see plenty of space in the market to accommodate that growth. Speaking on a panel at Routes Americas 2021, Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle and Spirit President and CEO Ted Christie were...
Energy Industry pv-magazine.com

Risen Energy to Supply 480MW 210mm Bi-Facial modules to US PV project

Mammoth North, a 480 megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar energy project, is the first phase of the 1.65 gigawatt direct current (GWdc) Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC. The Mammoth solar project covers more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.The PV project is on schedule to be interconnected to the grid in 2023,under a Power Purchase Agreement(PPA) with AEP Energy Partners, Inc., a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and one of the largest electric energy wholesale and retail suppliers in the U.S. As the solar module supplier to this project, Risen Energy will supply 540W and 545W Bi-Facialsolar modules manufactured and assembled in their state-of-the-art facility in Malaysia. The solar modules, with multiple advantages in terms of high output power, high generation efficiency, anti-shadow effect and high temperature resistance, are expected to have one of the lowest levelized costs of energy in the Industry. To ensure that the project can be completed on schedule, Risen Energy plans to deliver all solar modules by the end of 2022.
Aerospace & Defense Aviation Week

Airbus Evaluating Cryogenic Electric Propulsion For Commercial Aircraft

As Airbus evaluates liquid hydrogen as a possible route to zero-emission commercial aviation by the mid-2030s, it has begun a research program to explore the potential of cryogenically cooled electric propulsion for large civil aircraft. The goal of the three-year Advanced Superconducting &... Airbus Evaluating Cryogenic Electric Propulsion For Commercial...
Energy Industry chemengonline.com

GE and IHI to collaborate on development of ammonia fuels roadmap

GE Gas Power and IHI Corp. (Tokyo) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed for collaborative development of gas turbine business roadmap (Ammonia Roadmap). The Ammonia Roadmap will support the use of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel to lower carbon emissions in both existing and new gas turbines. According to the MOU, both companies will conduct advanced research on the marketplace volume of ammonia as well as feasibility studies for ammonia as feedstock for gas turbine power plant installations in Japan and across Asia.
Aerospace & Defense Aviation International News

GE’s Slattery Calls Hydrogen Power the ‘Real Nirvana’

The boss of GE Aviation expressed confidence that everybody across the air transport business, including airlines, believes in the “noble cause” of reducing CO2 emissions, not least because customers increasingly want it. Passengers eventually will want to know each of their flights’ carbon footprint, either out of environmental concerns or to know how much tax they will need to pay on their carbon production, John Slattery asserted during a Eurocontrol Straight Talk session on Thursday. “Collectively the industry will get there,” he said, stressing GE Aviation is playing its role to achieve the industry’s challenge to halve carbon emissions by 2050.
Industry Flight Global.com

Why industry must RISE to take environmental action

John Slattery, the GE Aviation chief executive, has many undoubted skills, but perhaps the least heralded is his ability to speak in soundbites while simultaneously sounding natural. It is a talent that politicians yearn for, but which few can master; frequently the individual simply sounds stilted, as though they were...
Energy Industry renewanews.com

A Roadmap to the Ammonia Economy

By Charley Rattan Ammonia is increasingly recognized as an important, sustainable fuel for global use in the future. Applications of ammonia in heavy transport, power generation, and distributed energy storage are being actively developed. Produced at scale, ammonia could replace a substantial fraction of current-day liquid fuel consumption. This ammonia-based economy will emerge through multiple generations of..
Aerospace & Defense Flight Global.com

‘Carrot and stick’ needed to boost SAF use: GE Aviation chief Slattery

GE Aviation chief executive John Slattery has repeated a plea to governments and regulators to deliver policies that encourage the uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Slattery, speaking during a Eurocontrol Straight Talk event today, said that although “demand is there”, the price and availability of SAF were significant impediments to its increased use by airlines.
Energy Industry shalemarkets.com

Schlumberger commits to reaching net-zero by 2050

By Bojan Lepic Giant oilfield services provider Schlumberger is the next company in line to commit to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. The post Schlumberger commits to reaching net-zero…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
Owensboro, KY
The Owensboro Times

Southern Star moves towards net zero energy consumption at corporate headquarters

Owensboro, KY – Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star) is excited to announce renewable energy plans impacting its corporate headquarters. This summer, a solar array will be installed at the corporate headquarters facility located at 4700 State Route 56 in Owensboro, KY. The array will generate enough electricity to offset the facility’s annual power demand. This addition will make Southern Star’s headquarters the first known net zero carbon-based energy facility of its size in Owensboro. This office provides workspace to approximately 200 people.
Economy offshore-energy.biz

Navigating a path to net-zero

The following article is a guest post by Ian Thomas, Principal Consultant at Vysus Group. Expertise and experience will be crucial as industry gears up to meet the challenges of the post-COP26 economy, writes Ian Thomas, Principal Consultant at engineering and technical consultancy Vysus Group. The ongoing global drive towards...
Environment bain.com

Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero

Climate change was racing up the corporate agenda before Covid-19. Some thought the pandemic would delay action on the climate, given its longer horizon. But in 2021, climate action looks more urgent than ever. Nearly every large company has announced bold decarbonization ambitions, many that include not only the emissions from their own operations, but also those along the supply chain and through the end use of their products.
Energy Industry worldoil.com

Devon Energy sets net zero 2050 emissions targets, ESG performance goals

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Devon Energy announced it is establishing new environmental performance targets focused on reducing the carbon intensity of its operations, minimizing freshwater use, and engaging constructively with its value chain. “We know that strong environmental performance is essential to protecting the communities in which we live and operate,...