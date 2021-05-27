The Screening Room | Surprisingly dark 'Cruella' a unique Disney entry
Containing one surprise after another, Craig Gillespie's "Cruella" is, despite its Disney label, not for young viewers. Dark, and at times befitting of its title, this film takes a page from Todd Phillips' "Joker" to provide an origin story that casts the titular character in a distinctly new and somewhat sympathetic light.