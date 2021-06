A Judge has granted the Securities and Exchange Commissions’ (SEC) motion for an additional two months of time to conduct discovery in their case against Ripple. XPR holders have themselves been holding on while they wait for any indication that the SEC’s case against Ripple is nearing a conclusion. But, according to a tweet by attorney James K Filan, the wait might be a bit longer. Filan shared the news that the SEC’s request to extend the discovery period of the investigation by 60 days was granted.