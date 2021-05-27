Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Illini Insider | My Campus: Alison Bell

By Jeff D'Alessio jdalessio@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour guide on today’s virtual tour of memorable places and spaces on and around campus: Evolution, Ecology and Behavior Professor ALISON BELL, who during the just-completed school year was among 489 leading scientists nationwide who were elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. First spot I’d...

www.news-gazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#Thinki#Bread Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Collegesphennd.org

Podcast: The Key with Inside Higher Ed: The Future of the Physical Campus

The COVID-19 pandemic forced almost every college or university to make do without a physical campus at some point in the last 15 months. But many students and employees yearned to return, and most institutions anticipate resuming at least quasi-normal in-person operations this fall. But changes in how students learn...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

My Campus: Grainger College of Engineering's Jenny Amos

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. Of all the honors bestowed upon her since joining the UI faculty — Campus Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, Chancellors Public Engagement Award, Outstanding Academic Advisor, among others — it’s one named after a special someone that’s nearest and dearest to JENNY AMOS.
Collegestamu.edu

Suzanne Peterson receives scholarship from ASM International Houston Chapter

Suzanne Peterson, a graduate research assistant in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, received the ASM International Houston Chapter General Funds Scholarship for the 2020-21 school year. Peterson’s research focuses on investigating the deconvolution of the interphase large deformation mechanical response and the prediction of...
Berks County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Faculty work to revitalize humanities at Berks

Two Penn State Berks professors are on a mission to revitalize the role of the humanities at Penn State Berks. They were recently awarded a “Cornerstone: Learning for Living” grant, jointly sponsored by the Teagle Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The grant will be used to lay the groundwork for the creation of a new Keystone Certificate program at Penn State Berks.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Campus

FREEPORT—Timothy Ellinger of Roscoe was among the spring graduates at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois. Ellinger earned an associate of arts degree. MILWAUKEE—The following students received academic honors for the spring semester at the Milwaukee School of Engineering:. Beloit. Rees Graves, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Collegesuga.edu

Cooper named FACS interim associate dean

Faculty member Jamie Cooper has been named interim associate dean in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences, effective August 1, 2021. Cooper will continue in her roles as the Bill Flatt Professor in the department of nutritional sciences and director of the UGA Obesity Initiative. “In addition to conducting...
Collegesmit.edu

Grace Moore ’21 receives Michel David-Weill Scholarship

Grace Moore ’21, a recent graduate of the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE), is the first from MIT to receive the prestigious Michel David-Weill Scholarship, which provides funding for graduate study at Sciences Po in Paris, France. The scholarship carries an approximate monetary value of $80,000 and covers the cost of tuition and living expenses.
CollegesThe Island Connection

Citadel

Williams joins the leadership team at the Military College of South Carolina from the University of Kansas School of Engineering where he is the Charles E. and Mary Jane Spahr Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. “Dr. Williams is an accomplished administrator and scholar, currently serving as associate dean of the University of Kansas School of Engineering with more than 2,500 undergraduate students,” said The Citadel Provost, Sally Selden, Ph.D., SPHR, in an announcement to college faculty. “For 20 years, Dr. Williams has led efforts to improve and introduce new and innovative engineering curriculum.
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Nathan Goodale Promoted to Professor

Hamilton President David Wippman announced the promotion of Associate Professor of Anthropology and Associate Dean of Faculty Nathan Goodale to the rank of professor, effective July 1. An interdisciplinary practitioner of scientific anthropological archaeology, he also teaches within the Geoarchaeology Program and currently directs the Digital Arts Program. He earned...
Tucson, AZlapost.us

Committee of 100 and University of Arizona Commence Joint Research into Race and Ethnicity in Science and Research, with a Focus on Chinese American Scientists

Survey and data gathering to be conducted throughout the summer; preliminary results of the study to be announced in 2021. New York, NY and Tucson, AZ (June 23, 2021) — Committee of 100, a non-profit membership organization of prominent Chinese Americans, and the University of Arizona, one of the leading research universities in the country, today announced a new joint-research project designed to understand how research and academics have been affected by the limitations that the U.S. government has placed on international exchange with China, with special focus on the impact on professors and researchers who are of Chinese descent. Along with Committee of 100, the study is being co-led by Professor Jenny J. Lee, faculty member of the Center for the Study of Higher Education in the University of Arizona College of Education. Professor Lee’s prior research examines how migration policies, geopolitics, and social forces shape inequities in higher education, in the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, Committee of 100 and the University of Arizona have assembled an academic advisory group for the project, which includes:
CollegesBoston University

Faculty Research Spotlight Article – Dr. Joshua Goodman

Interviewed by Yu-shan Huang (BU Wheelock ’21) Dr. Joshua Goodman is an Associate Professor of Education and Economics at Boston University, where he works as an applied microeconomist on labor economics and education policy. Dr. Goodman’s work has been published in peer-reviewed outlets such as the Quarterly Journal of Economics,...
Berkeley, CAAsia Media

UCLA International Institute welcomes new directors

A number of centers in the UCLA International Institute will welcome new leaders on July 1, with long-serving directors stepping down after many years of service. Historian George Dutton, professor in the department of Asian languages and cultures, will step down as director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies after serving eight years in the position. During Dutton’s tenure, the center and its Title VI partner center at UC Berkeley have been working to create a network of Southeast Asian studies scholars in the University of California and California State University systems by holding numerous faculty talks, graduate workshops and conferences.
Collegesinforms.org

Reminder: HAS Online Seminar This Friday at 1pm ET by Professor Alvin Roth!

This is a reminder for the upcoming first webinar event of the Health Applications Society Online Seminar Series! The seminars will tentatively be monthly on the fourth Friday of each month. We hope that this seminar series will provide an additional venue to bring together the researchers who have been working on healthcare problems from various angles such as healthcare operations, medical decision making, health systems and policy, and healthcare analytics.
Orono, MEBangor Daily News

O’Reilly named dean of the UMaine Graduate School of Business

ORONO — Dr. Norm O’Reilly, a professor and former assistant dean at the University of Guelph, has been named dean of the University of Maine Graduate School of Business, effective July 1. O’Reilly is a leading scholar in the business of sports. In 2018, he founded the International Institute for...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

LaVar Charleston named University of Wisconsin chief diversity officer

LaVar Charleston has been named to lead the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s diversity and inclusion efforts, the university announced in a press release Tuesday. Charleston will serve as the university’s chief diversity officer, also holding the titles of deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, vice provost, and Elzie Higginbottom Director of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement (DDEEA). He will begin on August 2.
Collegesoyaop.com

Post Doctoral Fellowship at the University of Michigan

Post Doctoral Fellowship in Great Lakes Basin Regional Climate Modeling available at the University of Michigan in the United States of America. A postdoctoral fellowship is available for a highly qualified individual to join the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research (CIGLR, ciglr.seas.umich.edu/). Position Summary. The successful candidate will work...
Northfield, MNcarleton.edu

Carleton College awards tenure to five faculty members

Five members of the Carleton College faculty have been awarded tenure and promotion—one to associate professor and four from associate professor to professor—by the Board of Trustees. V. Constanza Ocampo-Raeder, associate professor of Latin American studies, joined the Carleton faculty in 2013. At Carleton, Ocampo-Raeder is an active participant in...
Portland, ORWWEEK

Portland Community College Will Not Require Vaccines This Fall

The state’s public universities are requiring vaccines for the fall, but Portland Community College will not. In announcing its decision on June 21, PCC said it factored in the likelihood that a vaccine requirement could be an obstacle to students getting an education, particularly among Black and Indigenous students. According...