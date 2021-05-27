Illini Insider | My Campus: Alison Bell

Survey and data gathering to be conducted throughout the summer; preliminary results of the study to be announced in 2021. New York, NY and Tucson, AZ (June 23, 2021) — Committee of 100, a non-profit membership organization of prominent Chinese Americans, and the University of Arizona, one of the leading research universities in the country, today announced a new joint-research project designed to understand how research and academics have been affected by the limitations that the U.S. government has placed on international exchange with China, with special focus on the impact on professors and researchers who are of Chinese descent. Along with Committee of 100, the study is being co-led by Professor Jenny J. Lee, faculty member of the Center for the Study of Higher Education in the University of Arizona College of Education. Professor Lee’s prior research examines how migration policies, geopolitics, and social forces shape inequities in higher education, in the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, Committee of 100 and the University of Arizona have assembled an academic advisory group for the project, which includes: